Dr. Donna Molaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Molaie, MD
Dr. Donna Molaie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Molaie works at
Dr. Molaie's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donna Molaie, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225456908
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molaie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molaie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Molaie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molaie.
