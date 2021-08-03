See All Anesthesiologists in Wall Township, NJ
Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD

Anesthesiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Manganelli works at Center For Regenerative Therapy And Pain Management in Wall Township, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Regenerative Therapy And Pain Management
    1540 State Route 138 Ste 101, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-7077
  2. 2
    Coastal Back and Pain Institute
    459 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 4, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-7077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Manganelli?

    Aug 03, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Manganelli for several years now and in my opinion he’s great! His bedside manner is awesome as is his attention to your needs. He’s very, very personable and will bend over backwards to accommodate you however he can. I wish more doctors were as thorough in all aspects of caring for patients as he is.
    L. Knox — Aug 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manganelli to family and friends

    Dr. Manganelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Manganelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184665432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manganelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manganelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manganelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.