Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Center For Regenerative Therapy And Pain Management1540 State Route 138 Ste 101, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 747-7077
Coastal Back and Pain Institute459 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 747-7077
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Manganelli for several years now and in my opinion he’s great! His bedside manner is awesome as is his attention to your needs. He’s very, very personable and will bend over backwards to accommodate you however he can. I wish more doctors were as thorough in all aspects of caring for patients as he is.
About Dr. Douglas Manganelli, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
