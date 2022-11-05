Overview of Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD

Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Murphy works at OCALA GYNECOLOGY in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.