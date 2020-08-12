See All Gastroenterologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Douglas Weine, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Weine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Weine works at Orthopedic Institute Brielle Orthopedics in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endoscopy Center of Red Bank
    365 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 842-4294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Hernia
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Diarrhea
Hernia
Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2020
    This was a phone visit and The doctor got back to me at 9pm.. after a long days work... he gave me a great deal of time and help with an o going problem I've had... speaking with him was informative and reassuring...he's one of the best!
    Barbara Oakerson — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Weine, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336307305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Weine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weine works at Orthopedic Institute Brielle Orthopedics in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weine’s profile.

    Dr. Weine has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

