Dr. Douha Safar, MD
Dr. Douha Safar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Saint Clair Hospital.
Associates In Endocrinology2000 Oxford Dr Ste 200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-2140
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
Dr. Safar has been excellent. She has been very instrumental in keeping my husband stable. She has made herself available and shown a great deal of compassion and knowledge. We highly recommend her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336200781
- University Pittsburgh Health Sys
- Hershey MC
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
