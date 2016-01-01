Dr. Hatefi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dustin Hatefi, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Hatefi, MD
Dr. Dustin Hatefi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Hatefi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hatefi's Office Locations
-
1
Fhpg Gastroenterology Center3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 259-0929Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatefi?
About Dr. Dustin Hatefi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790072106
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatefi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatefi works at
Dr. Hatefi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatefi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatefi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatefi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.