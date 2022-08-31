Overview

Dr. Eddie Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Laprascopic Center Of S Fl



Dr. Gomez works at JMG Specialty Physicians in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.