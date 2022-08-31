Dr. Eddie Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddie Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Laprascopic Center Of S Fl
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
JMG Specialty Physicians9380 SW 150th St Ste 250, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 256-5030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
I have very good experience with Dr Eddie Gomez very profesional and explains clearly everything of the endoscopy but the office staff is very unprofessional all the time is very busy and don’t explain clearly with the sleeve operation that I’m waiting for Dr Gomez make my operation Norma Donate
About Dr. Eddie Gomez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1588631477
Education & Certifications
- Laprascopic Center Of S Fl
- Sound Shore Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.