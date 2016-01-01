Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fincher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD
Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-5372
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Dermatology - Stanford University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Fincher accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fincher has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fincher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fincher speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fincher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fincher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fincher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fincher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.