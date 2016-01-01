See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Fincher works at Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology
    421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-5372

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Telogen Effluvium
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Telogen Effluvium

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083661359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dermatology - Stanford University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Fincher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fincher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fincher works at Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fincher’s profile.

    Dr. Fincher has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fincher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fincher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fincher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fincher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fincher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

