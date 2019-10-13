See All Otolaryngologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD

Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Khoury works at Denver Cosmetic Surgery in Englewood, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations

  1
    Denver Cosmetic Surgery
    195 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 475-8400
  2
    Denver Cosmetic Surgery
    5351 S Roslyn St Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 475-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3
    Denver Cosmetic Surgery
    9777 S Yosemite St Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 475-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Aging Face
Neck Liposuction
Skin Aging
Aging Face
Neck Liposuction
Skin Aging

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2019
    Dr. Khoury is a truly gifted, and kind, surgeon -- and his team provided outstanding service. Starting approximately 2 years before my procedure, I researched and met with many surgeons in the Denver area. Dr. Khoury was the only one to turn me down -- telling me that I really needed to wait a few years to ensure that I had the best, longest-lasting results. His pre-operative care was top-notch; I met with him for 2 thorough consults before the scheduled date, and he provided a packet of excellent instructions, including natural supplements to take before and after the surgery to reduce inflammation and speed healing. The surgery was easy and well-managed, and my recovery was exceptionally fast -- due in part to his laser-assisted surgical technique and his post-op care instructions. Throughout, Dr. Khoury was patient and explanatory, and I never felt rushed. The results were beautiful and I am absolutely thrilled. I most-highly recommend him.
    — Oct 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD
    About Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629306006
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Missouri Columbia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

