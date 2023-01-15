See All Neurologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Locatelli works at Florida Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Neuroscience Center
    4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 504, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Locatelli is an excellent I have been going to him for 12 yrs and he has made it possible for me to slowly come off of Clonpin I take 1/2 in the morning. And in the evening. And at night I take 2.5 mg of Clonpin thank to DR Locatelli. Denise Michael A pompano Beach
    Adams Denise — Jan 15, 2023
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Locatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Locatelli works at Florida Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Locatelli’s profile.

    Dr. Locatelli has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Locatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locatelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

