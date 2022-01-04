Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD
Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Duckworth's Office Locations
BCM Department of NeuroSurgery6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
Northwest Neurosurgery190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my previous review I provided incorrect information: I had an angiogram in late December. I have a brain aneurysm and the angiogram showed the aneurysm is in the skull behind my ear. I’m very impressed with Dr Duckworth and his staff. I feel good that I can be checked every few years for any changes with the aneurysm.
About Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003038043
Education & Certifications
- Semmes-Murphey Clinic-Endovascular Neurosurgery
- University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery
- University of South Florida Departments of Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Neurology
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
