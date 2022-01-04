See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD

Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Duckworth works at BCM Department of NeuroSurgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duckworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BCM Department of NeuroSurgery
    6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4696
  2. 2
    Northwest Neurosurgery
    190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Meningiomas
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm

Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angioma
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Glomus Vagale Tumor Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ischemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ischemia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Duckworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003038043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Semmes-Murphey Clinic-Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery
    Internship
    • University of South Florida Departments of Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Neurology
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
