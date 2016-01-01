Dr. Ferdinando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM
Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Edward J Ferdinando970 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 720-6866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Ferdinando works at
