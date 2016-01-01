See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM

Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Ferdinando works at Bard Avenue Podiatry Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
4.8 (456)
View Profile
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile

Dr. Ferdinando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward J Ferdinando
    970 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 720-6866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ferdinando?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ferdinando to family and friends

    Dr. Ferdinando's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ferdinando

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM.

    About Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528022498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferdinando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferdinando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferdinando works at Bard Avenue Podiatry Associates in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferdinando’s profile.

    Dr. Ferdinando has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferdinando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferdinando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferdinando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferdinando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferdinando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Ferdinando, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.