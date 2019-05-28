Dr. Lebovics has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Lebovics, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Lebovics, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hospital|New York Med College
Dr. Lebovics works at
Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Consultants19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2550, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 594-2407
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am a medical professional and not easy to please when it comes to my health care. I highly recommend Edward Lebovics. I have a complicated medical history and have been a patient of Dr. Lebovics for many years. He has always treated me with respect and genuine caring. My work has taken me to many large medical institutions over the years and everywhere I go, he is well known and respected. I have sent many friends and relatives to him and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Lebovics, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital|New York Med College
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebovics accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebovics has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebovics works at
Dr. Lebovics has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebovics on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebovics speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebovics. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebovics.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebovics, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebovics appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.