Dr. Edward Nash, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School, Houston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Progressive Pain and Rehabilitation10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (832) 246-7573Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always helps me with my pain issues
- Pain Management
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor-University Of Texas Allied Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation|University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nash speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
