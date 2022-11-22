Overview of Dr. Edward Parks, MD

Dr. Edward Parks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.