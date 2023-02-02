Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrow Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO
Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Petrow Jr works at
Dr. Petrow Jr's Office Locations
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC La Cholla6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 382-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Petrow for knee pain while running. He recommended starting with a steroid injection since that was very effective for me a few years ago. When the pain increased a week and a half later, Dr. Petrow responded quickly and ordered an MRI, which showed a torn meniscus and a Baker cyst. Dr. Petrow went through every image with me, easily explaining what he was seeing in layman's terms. I was very pleased with Dr. Petrow's conservative approach: he recommended having the cyst drained rather than do surgery to remove the tear. Additionally, since Dr. Petrow does not do cyst aspirations, he recommended another wonderful doctor, Dr. Taduran, for that procedure. I cannot recommend Dr. Petrow highly enough! He is professional, caring, understanding, and incredibly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326099698
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrow Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrow Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrow Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrow Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrow Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrow Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrow Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrow Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.