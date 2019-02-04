Overview

Dr. Edward Schirack, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Schirack works at Affinity Clinical Gastro in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.