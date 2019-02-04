Dr. Edward Schirack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schirack, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Schirack, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Schirack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Gastroenterology Inc.3722 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 479-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schirack?
GREAT DOCTOR HELPED ME OUT A LOT
About Dr. Edward Schirack, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326064254
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schirack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schirack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schirack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirack works at
Dr. Schirack has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schirack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.