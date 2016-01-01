Overview of Dr. Edward Sun, MD

Dr. Edward Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc. in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.