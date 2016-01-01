See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Edward Sun, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Sun, MD

Dr. Edward Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Sun works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc. in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc.
    359 N San Mateo Dr Ste 1, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-5839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pelvic Fracture
Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bursitis
  
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Gout
  
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Fusion
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    About Dr. Edward Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831161645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc. in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

    Dr. Sun has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

