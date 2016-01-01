Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Sun, MD
Dr. Edward Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc.359 N San Mateo Dr Ste 1, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (415) 923-5839
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
About Dr. Edward Sun, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1831161645
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.