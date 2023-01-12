Overview of Dr. Edward Uchio, MD

Dr. Edward Uchio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Uchio works at University of California Irvine in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.