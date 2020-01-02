Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward White, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward White, MD
Dr. Edward White, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
The Urology Group of Central Nj4 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Dr. White had be my Dr. for +10 year now. I feel comfortable and have high level of trust.
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. White has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
