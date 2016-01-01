See All Ophthalmologists in Rochester, MI
Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD

Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.

Dr. Raphtis works at Balian Eye Center in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raphtis' Office Locations

    Balian Eye Center
    432 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Presbyopia
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356379259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raphtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raphtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raphtis works at Balian Eye Center in Rochester, MI. View the full address on Dr. Raphtis’s profile.

    Dr. Raphtis has seen patients for Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

