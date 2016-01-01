Overview of Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD

Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.



Dr. Raphtis works at Balian Eye Center in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.