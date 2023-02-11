Dr. Eihab Akary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eihab Akary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eihab Akary, MD
Dr. Eihab Akary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Akary works at
Dr. Akary's Office Locations
1
Elite Urology401 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 263-8482
2
Elite Urology4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 201, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 260-3467
3
Elite Urology of Southwest Florida8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 256-9039
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akary operated on my bladder cancer sept 19,2021, All went well and including preventive care on all future visits. I continue with follow ups. the staff especially Twana and Wendy are wonderful.
About Dr. Eihab Akary, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144640855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akary has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Akary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.