Overview of Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD

Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Penn Medicine Washington Square in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.