Dr. Elisa Faybush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faybush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Faybush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Faybush, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Faybush works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health - Mesa, Baseline3048 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 545-6060
-
2
Southwest Endoscopy and Surgical Center2223 E Baseline Rd Ste B, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 545-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faybush?
Dr Faybush took time to listen to my concerns, validated them saying at one point “I get that”. She offered some options and helped me weigh the pros and cons and a plan was made! What a relief!
About Dr. Elisa Faybush, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538264684
Education & Certifications
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faybush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faybush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faybush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faybush works at
Dr. Faybush has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faybush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Faybush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faybush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faybush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faybush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.