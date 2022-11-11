Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Abdin, MD

Dr. Elisabeth Abdin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Abdin works at Sutter West Neurology in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.