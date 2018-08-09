Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Babcock works at
Dr. Babcock's Office Locations
-
1
Westend Medical and Aesthic Group100 SW 75th St Ste 103, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babcock?
Dr. Babcock is a very caring doctor who listens to your concerns and when she explains your test results, she does it in a way a lay person can understand and answers ALL your questions. I trust her completely and I don’t make such a statement often! She’s awesome and always has time for each of her patients.
About Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689667339
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babcock works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Babcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babcock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.