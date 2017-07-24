Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hamilton works at Charles Preston Wiles in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Abdominoplasty and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.