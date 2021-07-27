Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Matzkin works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.