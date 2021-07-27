Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matzkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Matzkin works at
Dr. Matzkin's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
-
2
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matzkin?
Dr. Matzkin is truly an expert in female knees! She created a plan for me to avoid surgery and gain back strength and mobility. Caring, professional and top notch!
About Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1861592404
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Of Hawaii Program
- University of Hawaii
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matzkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matzkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matzkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matzkin works at
Dr. Matzkin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matzkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matzkin speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Matzkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matzkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matzkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matzkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.