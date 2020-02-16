Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Turner, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Turner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Univ. Rheumatology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.