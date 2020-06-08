Dr. Ellen Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Bailey, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 627-1560
-
2
Mount Carmel Urgent Care At Grove City3000 Meadow Pond Ct Ste 400, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 627-1560
-
3
Mount Carmel East Hospital6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 627-1560
-
4
Colon and Rectal Surgery In5965 E Broad St Ste 250, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 759-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr. Bailey is an excellent surgeon. Would highly recommend to everyone! Was very kind, knowledgeable and a great listener and surgeon.
About Dr. Ellen Bailey, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184867756
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.