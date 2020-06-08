Overview

Dr. Ellen Bailey, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Bailey works at Mount Carmel Grove City in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.