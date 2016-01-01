See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ellen Carraro, MD

General Surgery
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ellen Carraro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Carraro works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ellen Carraro, MD

    • General Surgery
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    1679700769
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Carraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carraro works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Carraro’s profile.

    Dr. Carraro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carraro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

