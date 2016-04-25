Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Naidorf works at
Locations
-
1
Ellen S Naidorf MD22 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 964-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidorf?
Excellent!!! I see her regularly.
About Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568488294
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Ctr-NY Presby Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of Rochester
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidorf works at
Dr. Naidorf speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.