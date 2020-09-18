Overview of Dr. Emilio Goez, DPM

Dr. Emilio Goez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Goez works at Long Island Foot Care in Freeport, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY and Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.