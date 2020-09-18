Dr. Goez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilio Goez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Long Island Foot Care PC294 W Merrick Rd Ste 8, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 378-8383
Montefiore Medical Center4487 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-9000
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Pediatrics4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Excellent. My son needs flatfoot surgery and Dr. Goez took his time explaining all the options. He made sure I understood my son's condition really well.
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Goez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.