Dr. Emily Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Ko, MD
Dr. Emily Ko, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Ko works at
Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square, 800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Ko and her entire team have been incredible. Long story short, I was diagnosed with endometriosis with ovarian cysts and a very late uterine fibroid. This came on very suddenly and required abdominal surgery. I had a horrific experience working with Jefferson for medical treatment and surgical intervention. I had SO much more peace of mind and comfort after switching to Penn. Dr. Ko and her team were compassionate, made sure I understood the process, and still check on me 6 months later!
About Dr. Emily Ko, MD
- Oncology
- English
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.