Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Dyer works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.