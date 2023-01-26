Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD
Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 831-4027
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
3
Piedmont Medical Center222 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Having recently retired from my career as a neurosurgeon, my wife and I re-located to Charlotte. The spinal condition that I have been living with for years worsened requiring a spinal fusion. I was very fortunate to meet Dr. Dyer through a friend’s referral and have been very impressed with him and his staff. His care and compassion and attention to detail have been outstanding. I am now 10 weeks post-fusion with complete resolution of my symptoms and next to no discomfort and back to my normal life. I cannot recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Emmet Dyer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962400903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
