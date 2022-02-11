See All Neurosurgeons in Monongahela, PA
Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD

Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

Dr. Altschuler works at Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Monongahela, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Somerset, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Altschuler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    100 Stoops Dr Ste 340, Monongahela, PA 15063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 267-6360
  2. 2
    Jefferson Hospital
    565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 267-6360
  3. 3
    Ahn Neurosurgery
    223 S Pleasant Ave Ste 102, Somerset, PA 15501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 443-9783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Dr.Altschuler performed ADR surgery on my neck at the end of November. Leading up to, day of, and after surgery, Dr. Altschuler was extremely straightforward, honest, and professional. I would reccomend him and his staff to anyone (and have).
    Joshua Gates — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427032002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
