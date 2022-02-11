Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD
Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Dr. Altschuler works at
Dr. Altschuler's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates100 Stoops Dr Ste 340, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (412) 267-6360
-
2
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6360
-
3
Ahn Neurosurgery223 S Pleasant Ave Ste 102, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-9783
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altschuler?
Dr.Altschuler performed ADR surgery on my neck at the end of November. Leading up to, day of, and after surgery, Dr. Altschuler was extremely straightforward, honest, and professional. I would reccomend him and his staff to anyone (and have).
About Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427032002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altschuler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altschuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altschuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altschuler works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altschuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altschuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.