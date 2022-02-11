Overview of Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD

Dr. Eric Altschuler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Altschuler works at Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Monongahela, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Somerset, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.