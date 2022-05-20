Dr. Eric Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Buch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Buch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6172
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buch?
I am very fortunate to have been treated by this wonderful doctor. Diligent, conscientious, top of his field, highly principled, innovative, excellent.
About Dr. Eric Buch, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285671016
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buch works at
Dr. Buch has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buch speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
