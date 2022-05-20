Overview

Dr. Eric Buch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Buch works at UCLA Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.