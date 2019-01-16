Dr. Eric Coulter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Coulter, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Coulter, MD
Dr. Eric Coulter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Coulter works at
Dr. Coulter's Office Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Relief Staffing LLC235 E 8th Ave Ste 3A, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 569-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coulter?
I received laser cataract surgery on my left eye last week. I now have nearly 20/15 vision in that eye and was back to work as a dentist two days after surgery. Obviously vision is important in my field. I cannot tell you how thrilled at am at the experience I have had with Dr Coulter. I, with Dr Coulter's advice, went with a mono-focus toric IOL set for distance. My astigmatism is completely gone. I have no halos/flairs with headlights during night driving, even better than my good right.
About Dr. Eric Coulter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871606681
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coulter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coulter works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.