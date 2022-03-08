Overview of Dr. Eric Lloyd, MD

Dr. Eric Lloyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Lloyd works at HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY in New York, NY with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.