Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Lloyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Lloyd's Office Locations
Rheumatology535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group660 Glades Rd Ste 460, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 391-5515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 214, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 955-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I called for an appointment in the morning and got in a couple hours later. I was experiencing excruciating pain from calcific tendonitis. Dr. Lloyd was the best. Gave me a cortisone shot, asked me to wait a few days for pain relief and he was right. I had my doubts but within a few days the pain gradually subsided. I am very happy I was able to see Dr. Lloyd.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
