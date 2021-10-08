See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Erik Bradley, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Erik Bradley, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erik Bradley, DO

Dr. Erik Bradley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital.

Dr. Bradley works at Banner Orthopedic/GNS Specs in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Motzkin, MD
Dr. Neil Motzkin, MD
4.1 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
3.1 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Geer, MD
Dr. Benjamin Geer, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Health Clinic - N Higley Rd Ste 206
    1920 N Higley Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 543-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Banner Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?

    Oct 08, 2021
    I have struggled for years with numbness and tingling in my hands due to presumed carpal tunnel. Dr. Bradley was able to get my assessment scheduled quickly, reviewed results with me and scheduled surgery within my timeframe. He was genuinely kind, knowledgeable and did great work. My hands feel so much better!
    Sandy — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erik Bradley, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Bradley, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bradley to family and friends

    Dr. Bradley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bradley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Bradley, DO.

    About Dr. Erik Bradley, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912265869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Bradley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at Banner Orthopedic/GNS Specs in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erik Bradley, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.