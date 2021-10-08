Dr. Erik Bradley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Bradley, DO
Overview of Dr. Erik Bradley, DO
Dr. Erik Bradley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital.
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Banner Health Clinic - N Higley Rd Ste 2061920 N Higley Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have struggled for years with numbness and tingling in my hands due to presumed carpal tunnel. Dr. Bradley was able to get my assessment scheduled quickly, reviewed results with me and scheduled surgery within my timeframe. He was genuinely kind, knowledgeable and did great work. My hands feel so much better!
About Dr. Erik Bradley, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912265869
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
