Overview

Dr. Erik Marshall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at Christiana Care Cardiology Cons in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.