Overview

Dr. Erik Person, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Person works at Gastroenterology Associates of Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.