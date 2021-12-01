Dr. Erik Person, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Person is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Person, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Person, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service from Dr Person and NP Susan. Got my endoscopy scheduled the same week.
About Dr. Erik Person, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609003912
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Tulane University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Person has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Person accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Person has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Person on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Person. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Person.
