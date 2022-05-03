Dr. Erika Boroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Boroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Boroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
Scottsdale Rheumatology Ltd10210 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7490
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 882-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Boroff and I was very impressed with the front staff's efficiency and friendliness. Dr. Boroff was very personable and asked detailed questions about the gastric changes I was experiencing. She took the time to diagram what a normal gastric system looks like and how mine is different due to an extreme surgery. I was very impressed with her care and concern for my condition and her expertise in addressing the next steps to be taken to resolve it.
About Dr. Erika Boroff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306821988
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boroff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boroff has seen patients for Hernia, Duodenal Ulcer and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boroff speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boroff.
