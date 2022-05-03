Overview

Dr. Erika Boroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Boroff works at HonorHealth Gastroenterology - Osborn in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Duodenal Ulcer and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.