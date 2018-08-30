See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD

Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Ruas works at Ruas Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ruas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruas Plastic Surgery
    603 S Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-1550
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Lip
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Lip
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruas?

    Aug 30, 2018
    Dr Ruas is a wonderful physician. He is an extremely knowledgeable, skilled, and gifted plastic surgeon. He also is an empathetic person who listens to his patient and provides expert advice regarding appropriate care.
    Susan in St Petersburg, FL — Aug 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruas to family and friends

    Dr. Ruas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD.

    About Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164476727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fernando Oritz Monasterio
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.