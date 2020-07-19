Overview of Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD

Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine.



Dr. Segal works at Eye Associates Of Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.