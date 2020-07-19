Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD
Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal's Office Locations
Eye Associates of Boca Raton950 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great doc
About Dr. Ernesto Segal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174545545
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segal speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
