Overview of Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD

Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung-Phillips works at River ENT in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.