Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD
Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Polsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Polsky's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Urology Group4712 N Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 874-7500
-
2
Childrens Urology Group601 5th St S Ste 602, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 456-1055
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polsky?
Dr. Polsky was amazing from consult through aftercare! He operated on our son at only 6 weeks old and was a total professional, making us feel so comfortable and easing our fears about the procedure. His skills are incredible and at 9 months old we don’t even see scars from the double incisions. Side note- the office can be busy and sometimes we found it to be a little hectic while waiting but that was in no way a reflection on Dr. Polsky’s abilities.
About Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1871559740
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polsky works at
Dr. Polsky has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polsky speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.