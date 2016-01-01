Dr. Eugenia Shmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Shmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Shmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Shmidt works at
Locations
Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 672-7422Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eugenia Shmidt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003102989
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shmidt has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
