Dr. Evan Sheha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan Sheha, MD
Dr. Evan Sheha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Sheha's Office Locations
HSS Stamford1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-0946Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
HSS Westchester1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (203) 705-0946Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheha performed a laminectomy and a soft fusion of L3-5. I had had severe leg pain for years and it was getting worse. After surgery I am pain free. He listens, explains, takes time to answer all questions. His office management is efficient and easy to contact. I feel fortunate to have met and been served by Dr. Sheha and I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Evan Sheha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831517150
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheha accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheha.
