Overview of Dr. Evan Sheha, MD

Dr. Evan Sheha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Sheha works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.