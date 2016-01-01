Overview of Dr. Farha Khan, MD

Dr. Farha Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Khan works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.